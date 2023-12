Accordingly, the ceiling price for domestic flight tickets will be adjusted upwards from April 1, 2024. For flights with a distance of less than 500 km, the ceiling price is set at 1.6 million VND per ticket per leg for socio-economic development flight routes and 1.7 million VND per ticket per leg for other routes. The remaining groups of routes will experience price increases ranging from 50,000 to 250,000 VND per ticket per leg compared to the previous regulations, depending on the length of each route.

Specifically, for flights from 500 km to less than 850 km, the ceiling price is 2.25 million VND per ticket per leg; flights with a distance from 850 km to less than 1,000 km have a maximum price of 2.89 million VND per ticket per leg; flights from 1,000 km to less than 1,280 km have a ceiling price of 3.4 million VND per ticket per leg, and flights with a distance of 1,280 km or more are set at 4 million VND per ticket per leg.

The maximum price includes all passenger fees for an airline ticket, excluding value-added tax and revenues for airport authorities (including passenger service fees, passenger security fees, baggage fees; additional service fees for specific categories).

@Thanhnien.vn