Amazing Vietnam: Capital city of Hanoi ranked among top 10 cheapest foodie cities in the world

Colombo, Sri Lanka ranks #1 as the cheapest city in the world for foodie lovers!

It’s official – Colombo is the cheapest foodie city in the world! This capital city comes in first for both our Inexpensive Meal and Mid-range Meal for two people categories, contributing to a large part of its success in the ranking. You won’t want to miss their mouthwatering Dhal curry or Kiribath (Milk Rice) and you won’t have to break the bank! Make Colombo the next stop on your foodie adventure.

Vietnam capital city of Hanoi ranks #2 among the cheapest foodie cities in the World

Vietnamese cuisine varies by region. Each city, even each village, has its own list of unique local specialties. Hanoi is no exception.

Many of the popular Vietnamese dishes originated here. With the cooler northern climate and wide availability of freshwater fish and seafood, the food in Hanoi has its own distinctive flavor.

Prawns, shrimp, crab, clams, and more seafood can be found in some of the best Hanoi food. Hanoi is also famous for its street food culture. Street food stalls are popular and make up for the vast majority of Hanoi food.

Some of the best and surprising local food experiences in Hanoi are made on the sidewalks with locals and not in restaurants.

Oslo, Norway ranks as the most expensive foodie city in the world for a meal!

On the other end of the spectrum, Oslo comes in as the most expensive foodie city in our world list! This Norwegian hub ranks high across the board, but especially when it comes to a Mid-range Meal for two. Although a bit pricier, they uphold a high level of quality. Be sure to indulge in their smoked salmon or Kjøttkaker. Make sure to save up for your next trip if Oslo is on your foodie destinations list.

Vancouver, WA ranks number 1 as the cheapest city in the US for your next bite!

Taking the number one spot for cheapest cuisine, is Washington’s Vancouver. Ranking with consistently lower prices overall and especially strong in market prices, it is easy to see why Vancouver takes the top place. Enjoy a bite from one of their many food carts, or check out one of their Waterfront dining restaurants. Afterwards, head to a local wine tasting rooms for a relaxing evening, Vancouver really has so much to offer!

New York, NY ranks as the most expensive foodie city from the US!

If New York is on your list for your next trip, be prepared for the sticker shock that may come! It is no surprise that New York comes on top as the most expensive foodie city in the United States for a meal, even beating out other expensive cities like San Francisco and Honolulu. New York is a city filled with some of the best restaurants in the world, so it is understandable it comes with a big price tag! New York ranked the most expensive in most categories, but Mid-range Meals for 2 is where it really breaks the bank. If you are seeking some cheap alternatives, try grabbing a classic New York slice of pizza from a local shop or check out one of the restaurant’s many happy hour deals to help reel in your budget. Some may say it is a small price to pay for such an exciting city, but what do you think?

