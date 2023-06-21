Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway will not recover investment through toll fees

In an exchange with KTSG Online, Mr. Truong Hoa Chau, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Dong Thap province, confirmed the above information and stated that the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway project is funded by the socio-economic development recovery source and public investment capital for the period 2021-2025 and beyond 2025.

Accordingly, Phase 1 of the project is divided into two component projects with a total investment capital of 5,886 billion Vietnamese dong. Among them, Component 1 is under the responsibility of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap province, with a total investment capital of 3,640 billion Vietnamese dong, and Component 2 is under the responsibility of the People’s Committee of Tien Giang province, with a total investment capital of 2,246 billion Vietnamese dong.

Component 1 of the project has a length of 16 kilometers within the territory of Dong Thap province, and Component 2 has a length of 11.43 kilometers within Tien Giang province and a part of Dong Thap province, with a total investment of 2,246 billion Vietnamese dong. Component 1 of the project will commence this weekend under the management of the Project Management Board of the Transportation Projects of Dong Thap province as the investor.

In Phase 1, the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway project will be invested with a limited 4-lane scale, a roadbed width of 17 meters, and a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has an intersection with the My An-Cao Lanh Expressway in Cao Lanh district, Dong Thap province as the starting point, and an intersection with the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Cai Be district, Tien Giang province as the endpoint. The implementation period of the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway project is from 2022 to 2027.

