Cao Bang proposes to open a tourist route to conquer Phja Da Peak

Phja Da mountain peak, located in Son Lap and Thai Son communes, Bao Lac district, is the highest peak in Cao Bang. It stands at 1,976.7m high but is not as famous or heavily exploited for tourism as Phja Oac. Recently, the local government invited experts to survey the mountain and promote the construction of a Phja Da mountain climbing tour.

The journey to the top of Phja Da involves passing through villages and crossing many terrains and landscapes in the forest. During winter, ice and snow can appear on the top of Phja Da, which attracts a large number of tourists.

Tourism products associated with Phja Da mountain are expected to bring livelihoods to people in the foothills area, contributing to hunger eradication and poverty reduction locally. Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Bao Lac District People’s Committee, believes that Son Lap commune has much potential for tourism development. The unique indigenous culture and the Phja Da mountain climbing tour can help attract tourists to the locality, bringing livelihoods to the people.

Accommodation and tourism businesses in Bao Lac hope that the Phja Da mountain climbing tour will soon be introduced and exploited, attracting many international tourists. The localities need to upgrade traffic routes and mobilize and guide people to do sustainable community tourism to achieve this.

