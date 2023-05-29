Canadian Delegation Explores Trade Opportunities with Royal Seafood in Vietnam

On May 25, 2023, Royal Seafood welcomed a Canadian delegation led by Jagrup Brar, the Minister of Trade for the province of British Columbia, one of Canada’s largest and most developed provinces.

During their visit to Vietnam, Jagrup Brar visited important trade partner companies, including Royal Seafood. Royal Seafood is the largest retail seafood chain in Vietnam, with nearly 20 stores in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. It is also one of the major seafood importers from Canada, supplying popular products in Vietnam such as geoduck, Canadian lobster, Dungeness Crab, and oysters.

During the meeting, Jagrup Brar emphasized the importance of close trade cooperation between Vietnamese businesses, British Columbia’s businesses, and Canada in general. The focus was on the import and export of seafood to ensure that the freshest and best seafood from Canada is available to Vietnamese consumers through partners in Vietnam, such as Royal Seafood.

Jagrup Brar and the trade delegation were impressed by Royal Seafood’s marketing activities in promoting the culinary image and specialties of Canada to Vietnamese consumers. They also recognized Royal Seafood’s 20 years of development, from a small-scale seafood business to one of the leading seafood retailers in Vietnam today.

Tran Van Truong, the CEO of Royal Seafood, expressed his honor in welcoming the Canadian and British Columbia leaders and sharing their activities in promoting the freshest and best types of seafood from around the world to Vietnamese consumers. He stated that the visit has strengthened the cooperation between Royal Seafood and British Columbia, and he hopes to bring a wider variety of seafood from British Columbia to Vietnam.

Royal Seafood is the largest live seafood supermarket chain in Vietnam, with nearly 20 stores nationwide. They supply over 2,000 restaurants, hotels, and seafood import partners from more than 10 seafood-rich countries, including Canada, Australia, the US, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, and Ireland. Their commitment to Vietnamese consumers and partners is to provide “fresh and delicious from the source” seafood.