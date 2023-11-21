Can Tho – Phu Quoc flight route temporarily suspended

After the sole airline withdrew, the Can Tho – Phu Quoc route has ceased operations as no other airline has taken up the service.

On November 20th, Mr. Nguyen Minh Dong, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, confirmed that the Can Tho – Phu Quoc route is currently temporarily suspended.

The Phu Quoc – Can Tho route is empty

Bamboo Airways was the only airline operating direct flights from Can Tho to Phu Quoc with a frequency of one flight per day.

However, in early November, the airline withdrew from a series of domestic and international routes, including the Can Tho – Phu Quoc route.

A Phu Quoc – Can Tho flight of Bamboo Airways has few passengers

According to Mr. Dong, after Bamboo Airways withdrew, no other airline has stepped in to operate the Can Tho – Phu Quoc route. @Cafef