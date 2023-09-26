Can Tho and Sa Pa among top ideal destinations in Asia for autumn

The Canadian travel website, The Travel, has recently recommended 10 ideal new destinations for the fall season, with Can Tho and Sapa in Vietnam ranking 6th and 7th, respectively.

A corner of Cai Rang floating market. Photo: Henry Duong

Located in the heart of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho is an attractive destination to explore this autumn, according to The Travel.

Here, travelers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the waterways of the Western region with boat tours through lush garden ecosystems, experience the vibrant and bustling traditional floating markets. Among them, Cai Rang Floating Market has long been a unique tourist attraction in the Mekong Delta region in general and Can Tho city in particular.

Some other places tourists can visit when coming to Can Tho include Ong Temple, Ninh Kieu Wharf, Binh Thuy Communal House, Binh Thuy Ancient House, and the Temple of the Hung Kings.

Located in the northwest of Vietnam, Sa Pa is one of Asia’s top destinations that tourists should not miss in the fall. Photo: Nguyen Nhi

Situated at an average elevation of 1,500-1,650 meters above sea level, Sapa is blessed with magnificent landscapes. Some famous attractions associated with Sapa tourism include Hoang Lien Son National Park, Fansipan peak, O Quy Ho Pass, Silver Waterfall, Ham Rong Mountain, and peaceful villages.

Especially, during the ripe rice season from September to October, Sapa takes on a new appearance with its impressive golden terraced fields.

Autumn in Korankei valley. Photo: Japan Guide

Other destinations that made it to The Travel’s list of 10 ideal new fall destinations in Asia include Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Indonesia; Qingjing Farm, Taiwan (China); Korankei Valley, Japan; Nami Island, South Korea; Saiho-Ji Temple, Japan; Gorkhi Terelj National Park, Mongolia; Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area, Taiwan (China); and Karakol, Kyrgyzstan. @SGtiepthi