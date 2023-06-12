Can Tho aims to build a 10,000-hectare international airport

At the forum on “Prospects for Infrastructure Investment and Economic Development in the Mekong Delta,” Mr. Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, acknowledged that the local transportation infrastructure has not yet truly developed.

Furthermore, Can Tho still lacks a central port and a large-scale regional logistics center, and its industrial development infrastructure is inadequate and outdated.

Previously, local leaders set a vision for Can Tho to become one of the well-developed cities in Asia by 2045.

To achieve these goals, Mr. Truong believes that in the short term, the Mekong Delta region in general and Can Tho City, in particular, need the prioritization of the central government in developing key transportation infrastructure projects that pass through the city, such as the My Thuan 2 Bridge, the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway, and the North-South East Highway from Can Tho to Ca Mau.

Based on this, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City proposes that the Ministry of Construction prioritize advising the Government to consider early approval of investment in upgrading and expanding Can Tho International Airport to meet regional/area standards, in conjunction with the construction of a Cargo Logistics port.

“This proposal aims to serve air cargo transportation, in accordance with the national airport system planning. It is a prerequisite for the city to plan the airport city with an area of about 10,000 hectares,” said Mr. Tran Viet Truong.

In addition, he also hopes that the Ministry of Construction will focus on investing in the development of an international seaport in Can Tho City, in accordance with the national seaport system planning.

Can Tho City also proposes to the Ministry of Construction, to advise the Government on allowing the construction of the “Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho Railway Connection and the investment in building an elevated expressway.”

“Currently, the Mekong Delta only has the main national highway as a road axis. Localities in the region are in the process of development, with an increasing number of vehicles on the road, especially in this waterway area with a complex river and canal system. Therefore, the construction of an elevated expressway is highly suitable and urgent,” affirmed Mr. Truong.

@Zing News