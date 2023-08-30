Home » Can the “Blue Moon” be observed in Vietnam tonight (August 30)?
LifeTrending

Can the “Blue Moon” be observed in Vietnam tonight (August 30)?

In 2023, the Moon is predicted to be at its greatest and brightest on August 30 and 31. Can people in Vietnam observe this "Blue Moon" phenomenon?

by Linh Vu

The term “Blue Moon” refers to the second full moon in August which is irrelevant to the color of the Moon. The previous full moon, which was also a supermoon, occurred on August 1. The moon will be completely illuminated and will be on the opposite side of the earth from the sun.

Blue moon: Sky chart: Full moon next to dot for Saturn.

On August 30-31, 2023, there will be a full moon and a monthly blue moon. It is also a supermoon, the third in a row, and the nearest supermoon of 2023. (Photo: John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky)

This is the second of three supermoons scheduled for 2023. During this supermoon, the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, around 363,711 kilometers away. The Moon image may look 7% bigger and brighter than a normal full Moon.

The supermoon phenomenon is relatively uncommon, occurring three to four times every year on average. However, “Blue Moons” are rare, with just one out of every 33 supermoons meeting the criterion.

Astronomy enthusiasts will have to wait until 2037 to see the next “Blue Moon”, according to NASA.

The next supermoon will arrive at 8:35 a.m. (Vietnam time) on August 31. Because this is not a good time to see the supermoon, people in Vietnam can only see it at its most rounded condition on the nights of August 30 and August 31.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter