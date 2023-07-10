Cambodian Prime Minister Urges Ukraine to Avoid Deploying US Cluster Bombs. Here’s Why

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on Ukraine to refrain from utilizing Cluster Bombs in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the US’s plan to send such munitions to Kiev.

Expressing his concern in a recent Twitter post, Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted the potential danger that the Ukrainian people would face for many years, and possibly even centuries, if Cluster Bombs were employed in areas of Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia.

The Cambodian leader made reference to Cambodia’s own painful experiences with Cluster Bombs, which were utilized by the US military in the early 1970s, resulting in numerous casualties and fatalities.

“More than fifty years have passed, and no comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the remnants,” added Prime Minister Hun Sen. “With empathy towards the people of Ukraine, I appeal to the President of the United States, as our supplier, and the President of Ukraine, as our recipient, to refrain from using Cluster Bombs in conflicts, as it is the Ukrainian people who will truly suffer as victims.”

On July 7, the Pentagon announced the 42nd package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes the delivery of Improved Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), recognized for their effectiveness and reliability.

DPICM is an umbrella term encompassing various types of artillery shells and rockets containing submunitions, designed with similar principles. The majority of DPICM projectiles were manufactured between the 1970s and 1990s, and consist of artillery shells ranging from 105mm to 203mm, along with 227mm rockets and Army Tactical Missiles (ATACMS) launched from the M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS systems.

The decision by the United States has faced opposition from multiple parties, including Russia, the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, and even some allies.

In 2008, the Oslo Convention was signed by 123 countries worldwide, prohibiting the production, stockpiling, sale, and use of cluster bombs and munitions. However, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are not signatories to the convention. Both Russia and Ukraine have faced accusations of employing Cluster Bombs in armed conflicts.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the difficulty of providing Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, but the US government asserts that it has received assurances from Kiev that the Ukrainian military will take necessary measures to minimize risks to civilians if such munitions are employed.

In Cambodia, approximately 20,000 lives have been lost over the past four decades due to landmines and unexploded ordnance. Ongoing efforts to clear these hazardous remnants continue, with Phnom Penh committing to eliminating all landmines and unexploded ordnance by 2025.

In January, Ukraine sent experts to Cambodia to learn from their experiences in this field.