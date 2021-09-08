Vietnam plans to reopen domestic flight routes

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is gathering opinions to reopen domestic flight routes while fighting Covid-19.

Twenty-two airports in Vietnam will be categorized into three groups. The first group includes airports located in green provinces and cities that are marked as Covid-free zones. The second group is the airports located in yellow provinces and cities that have one or several parts under lockdown. The last group are airports located in red provinces and cities that are implementing strict social distancing rules.

According to the CAAV, the number of passengers from green to other zones will not be limited. Flights from yellow and red zones to other zones will only serve state employees and frontline workers. All passengers must be tested negative for Covid-19 at least 72 hours before departure. They must also have been fully vaccinated and quarantined.

If approved by the Ministry of Transport, airlines will prepare their own reopening plans based on the regulations and the social distancing state of each province and city. Airlines were asked to check and review their vehicles and equipment.

As of now, most domestic routes have been halted. Only one return flight is maintained for the Hanoi-HCM City route by Vietnam Airlines. However, due to Covid-19 outbreak and social distancing rules in both Hanoi and HCM City, the flight is nearly closed. There are only freight flights, return flights and flights for frontline workers or special cases, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

