Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc ferry service to resume this month

by Vietnam Insider
HCMC – An express ferry service linking Ca Mau Province and Nam Du and Phu Quoc islands off Kien Giang Province will be re-launched on March 18 to meet the travel demand of tourists after a two-year hiatus induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phu Quoc Express JSC, the high-speed ferry service operator, said it would reoffer the service on a trial basis from March 18, the local media reported.

From March 28, ferry services on Ca Mau-Nam Du and Nam Du-Phu Quoc routes will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, those on the Phu Quoc-Nam Du and Nam Du-Ca Mau are scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The company will offer the service every day starting from April 8.

The Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc boat route was put into service in July 2020 and was expected to offer a new travel experience to tourists and help boost tourism in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak then caused the service to stop.

Each trip on the Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc route takes three hours and 15 minutes, using catamaran passenger ferries able to accommodate 600 passengers each.

