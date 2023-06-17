BVBank has 3 new deputy general directors

BVB Joint Stock Commercial Bank (BVBank – code: BVB) has just announced the appointment of three additional senior leaders to its executive board, all with the title of Deputy CEO of the bank.

These members include Mr. Phan Viet Hai (born in 1979), who holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology and a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. He has over 10 years of experience working at BVBank in the field of information technology and digital banking.

Ms. Van Thanh Khanh Linh (born in 1979), who holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in business administration. She has 17 years of experience in the banking industry, particularly in the areas of law and risk management.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tu (born in 1983), who holds a bachelor’s degree in commercial law and a master’s degree in international finance. He has over 17 years of experience working in the fields of commercial law and banking finance, including 16 years at BVBank.

In June 2023, the bank also approved the resignation request of Mr. Pham Anh Tu – Deputy CEO according to his personal wishes. Therefore, BVBank’s executive board consists of the CEO and 9 members.

The appointment of a series of senior personnel is the next step for BVBank after receiving approval from the State Bank of Vietnam to change its English abbreviation to BVBank, replacing the former Viet Capital Bank.

According to the bank, the new abbreviation BVBank is completely suitable with the criteria of being concise, easy to pronounce, easy to remember, and convenient for naming in transactions. The bank will continue to deploy branding activities for BVBank to synchronize brand recognition.

In terms of business operations, BVBank’s leadership sets a target for the expected total assets to grow by 10% to 86,600 trillion. The targets for capital mobilization from the economy and the public are expected to increase by 16% to over 69,000 trillion, credit outstanding to increase by 12% to nearly 60,000 trillion dong, and the non-performing loan ratio to be below 3% of the total outstanding loans.

With these financial targets, BVBank expects to achieve a pre-tax profit of 502 billion dong, a 10% increase compared to 2022.

The bank also proposed to shareholders and received approval for a capital increase plan from 5,139 trillion dong (after completing the capital increase plan in 2022) to 5,803 trillion dong.

The additional charter capital of approximately 664 billion dong will be implemented through the issuance of shares to existing shareholders from the owner’s equity with a maximum ratio of 10% of the charter capital, equivalent to issuing nearly 51.4 million new shares and issuing 15 million shares under the employee stock ownership program (ESOP).

The bank also plans to transfer its shares from the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to be listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) to enhance its position, reputation, and brand of the bank, creating favorable conditions for shareholders to trade shares and seizing opportunities to attract additional investment capital.

@Zing News