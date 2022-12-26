Bustling tour market on Tet holiday in 2023

The travel demand during Tet this year is expected to increase by 30-40% compared to last year, of which the main destinations are still famous tourist places such as Da Nang, Nha Trang…

In fact, the demand for tourism during Tet holidays this year is very high. Visitors gather at many tourist sites at a time. Businesses or travel agencies also have more experience to deploy tours, increase the number of people serving tourists.

In order to stimulate the purchasing power of tours, many travel agencies have launched discount programs and incentives for customers to register for a package tour early or choose a service combo, register as a group with discounts ranging from 100 – 500,000 VND/pax depending on the tour.

Mr. Nguyen Phi Hong Nguyen – Sales Director, Viet Promotion Service and Tourism Co., Ltd said: “Our unit runs online tours such as Nha Trang – Saigon, Ninh Thuan, Dak Lak. With Nha Trang, they have the experience of coming to other localities on the same road.”

During the Tet holiday this year, many countries have also opened their doors to tourists, so travel agencies have also reopened tours such as going to Korea, Thailand, Japan,… as well as connecting and attracting international visitors to the local market.

Although it has not been able to recover completely like 2 years ago, the Tet tour market is gradually getting better. Along with travel agencies, the tourism industry in many localities is also making efforts to organize many unique cultural, culinary and tourism events to meet the needs of people and tourists to enjoy the spring and welcome Tet, contributing to stimulating tourism recovery.

@ Cafef