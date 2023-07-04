Business license revoked for New Dahlia nightclub

On July 3rd, the People’s Committee of Duc Trong district, Lam Dong province, made a decision to revoke the business license of New Dahlia nightclub located in Lien Nghia town, Duc Trong district.

The People’s Committee of Duc Trong district also issued an administrative fine against Ms. Phan Thi Truc My (36 years old, residing in Lien Nghia town, Duc Trong district), the owner of New Dahlia nightclub, in the amount of 15 million Vietnamese dong.

Around 1:30 am on June 26th, the district police of Duc Trong conducted an administrative inspection and found the establishment operating with 21 tables, 96 customers, and 40 staff members.

During a quick inspection, the police discovered that 26 customers (22 males, 4 females) tested positive for drugs. Further inspection at VIP table 11 revealed that Nguyen Quoc Toan (35 years old), Nguyen Duc Long (28 years old), Truong Cong Giap (29 years old), Bui Xuan Tien (28 years old, all residing in Lam Ha district), and Huynh Vy (23 years old, residing in Chau Thanh A district, Hau Giang province) were involved in organizing drug use.

The leaders of the district police in Duc Trong stated that New Dahlia bar, despite being newly opened, showed signs of organizing drug use. Therefore, the district police planned surveillance, gathered information, and coordinated with the specialized division of the provincial police to eradicate the issue promptly.

New Dahlia is the largest nightclub in Duc Trong district.

@Zing News