Business earns 105 billion VND at Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Day

Specifically, over the 4 days of the event, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2023 attracted more than 190,000 visitors to come and visit, interact and enjoy the art programs taking place within the framework of the event. This number increased by more than 40,000 visitors compared to 2022.

Revenue from participating businesses in the festival reached VND 10.5 billion, which is VND 3.9 billion higher than the previous year. The event featured 128 booths, including 45 from provinces and cities and 54 tourism service businesses and other units…

The Tourism Festival is an opportunity for visitors to own attractive tours at a “bargain” price for the April 30th – May 1st holiday and this summer. Visitors can find many products with good discounts at this event.

Representatives of some travel agencies commented that the purchasing power of customers at this year’s event is somewhat higher than in 2022. The number of visitors may not have reached the expectations of the organizers, but the number of bookings was considered quite good by businesses.

According to some units, reconsidering the time and venue of the event has helped it to be more successful.

As recorded by reporters, the number of visitors to the event increased gradually each day. The time for customers to book tours was mainly in the last 2 days, and usually for summer trips.

At the event, customers showed interest in both domestic and foreign tours. For domestic tours, coastal tourist destinations such as Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Nha Trang had the advantage. Some international markets such as Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia were of interest to visitors because of attractive tour prices and simple procedures.