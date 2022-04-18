Buses now can operate in domestic terminal at Tan Son Nhat airport

From today (April 18), bus routes 152 and 72-1 operating at Tan Son Nhat airport will be allowed to enter the domestic terminal to pick up and drop off passengers, instead of only at the international terminal.

This adjustment is intended to improve the situation of customers complaining about being forced to pay, entangled when taking taxis inside the airport and having difficulty in accessing bus routes.

The specific adjustment route is as follows:

1. Route 152: Trung Son residential area – Ben Thanh – Tan Son Nhat airport

Tan Son Nhat airport (international terminal) – pick-up point at lane B of domestic station – Truong Son street – Tran Quoc Hoan street – Hoang Van Thu street – Nguyen Van Troi street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street – Ham Nghi street – Le Lai street – Pham Hong Thai street – Nguyen Thi Nghia street – Nguyen Thai Hoc street – Tran Hung Dao street – Nguyen Van Cu street – Nguyen Van Cu bridge – Duong Ba Trac street – 9A street – the last bus stop 10th street – Trung Son residential area.

2. Route 72-1: Tan Son Nhat airport – Vung Tau bus station

Tan Son Nhat airport (international terminal) – pick-up point at lane B of domestic station – Truong Son street – Tran Quoc Hoan street – Hoang Van Thu street – Nguyen Van Troi street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street – Dien Bien Phu street – Saigon Bridge – Hanoi Highway – Mai Chi Tho Street – Expressway – National Highway 51 – Vo Nguyen Giap Street – 30/4 Street – Nguyen An Ninh Street – 2/9 Street – Le Hong Phong Street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street – Vung Tau bus station.

At the same time, the arrivals to Tan Son Nhat airport of these two bus routes will remain unchanged compared to the current route.

@ Saigon Times

