“Bus should be the main method to pick up guests at Tan Son Nhat airpot”

In order for Tan Son Nhat airport to bring the courtesy and formality required of an international airport, experts say that buses must be considered as the main means of transporting passengers.

Commenting on the organization of traffic at Tan Son Nhat airport, Mr. Nguyen Van Quyen – chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association – said that there should be parallel management between the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Transport aviation management agency at Tan Son Nhat airport.

The airport is located in Ho Chi Minh City, so the local responsibility must be attached to the same management instead of only the airline side as at present. Parallel management will avoid the situation that airport management enterprises favor the benefits or profits for the unit, but “lightly disregard” the benefits of public transport.

According to Mr. Quyen, airports, ferry terminals and train stations are places for public transport. If there is a locality to manage, there will be no situation where the bus is not parked at that place. The City Department of Transport at this time is actively developing a plan, prioritizing the development of public transport, limiting personal cars.

Among the transport forces, Mr. Quyen said that it is necessary to give priority to buses because this is a popular mode of transportation, low cost, and can carry a lot. One bus can replace dozens of taxis and personal cars.

Meanwhile, the solution to develop public transport and limit personal cars is also a requirement of the Government for big cities. Therefore, in the coming time, Tan Son Nhat airport needs to prioritize dedicated bus lanes to match the main role and current travel demand.

Passengers take a bus at Tan Son Nhat airport – Photo: LUU DUYEN

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Anh Tuan – director of the Transport Research Center of Viet Duc University, developing a methodical bus system to transport passengers at the airport is very necessary and inevitable trend.

Tan Son Nhat airport is the second largest in our country, public transport must be enough to meet people’s needs. In countries around the world, when passengers get off the plane, there will be a system of buses and trains to continue to other destinations.

From here, guests can take taxis and technology cars home. This option relieves the number of passengers waiting for the car, avoiding congestion in the airport.

However, the city must research and survey how to organize bus routes in the airport, enough to meet the transportation of a large number of passengers in this area or not? In addition, how the mini-satellite parking lot is built and managed by anyone needs to consider it thoroughly.

“If you want the image of an orderly airport and civilized traffic, people’s awareness is also something that needs to be adjusted. In the past few days, I have been traveling at Tan Son Nhat airport and have seen a change with guided pick-up points, asking passengers to queue in order to wait for a taxi in a private area. However, people still try to jostle, drivers try to stop for a long time to wait for customers… also causing traffic chaos,” Mr. Tuan commented.

