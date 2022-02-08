Bus services in Hanoi resumed at full capacity

Most of Hanoi’s bus services permitted to operate at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19.

According to a report by Vietnam News Agency, 118 out of 121 bus routes operate at full capacity, while routes No. 50, 57 and 116 which have starting and ending points in three out of nine communes, wards and townships with the pandemic risk at level 3, still run at 50 percent of their capacity and carry no more than 20 passengers at a time.

This option aims to ensure safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of passengers traveling by bus has increased again, especially after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and school re-opening.

From October 14, 2021, bus routes throughout the capital were only allowed to carry half their designed capacity and no more than 20 passengers at a time in order to ensure safety against the pandemic. Waiting for a bus took about 15-60 minutes, the news agency reported.

Vietnam is currently vaccinating children aged 12-17 against Covid-19. All adults, people from 18, have received their first vaccine shots, 74.9 percent have received their second, and 29.9 percent their third.

