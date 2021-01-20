Bus crushes pedestrian to death in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

A pedestrian died on Wednesday after a bus ran over her in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

At 8:30 am on Tuesday, bus No. 150 was traveling on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street from the Dinh Tien Hoang Street direction to Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1, according to authorities’ report.

The bus slammed into a 55-year-old woman who was crossing the street when it was about 50 meters away from the Nguyen Dinh Chieu-Mac Dinh Chi intersection in Da Kao Ward, District 1.

The vehicle ran over the woman and killed her instantly at a spot roughly five meters from a bus stop.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after being informed of the crash.

Bus No. 150 travels from Cho Lon Bus Terminal in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City to Tan Van T-Junction in neighboring Binh Duong Province and vice versa.

The bus makes 400 journeys, lasting about 80 minutes each, on the 30.9km route every day from 04:30 am to 9:00 pm.

This article was originally published in Tuoitrenews