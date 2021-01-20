Home » Bus crushes pedestrian to death in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Life

Bus crushes pedestrian to death in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

by Daisy Nguyen
blank

A pedestrian died on Wednesday after a bus ran over her in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

At 8:30 am on Tuesday, bus No. 150 was traveling on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street from the Dinh Tien Hoang Street direction to Hai Ba Trung Street in District 1, according to authorities’ report.

The bus slammed into a 55-year-old woman who was crossing the street when it was about 50 meters away from the Nguyen Dinh Chieu-Mac Dinh Chi intersection in Da Kao Ward, District 1.

The vehicle ran over the woman and killed her instantly at a spot roughly five meters from a bus stop.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after being informed of the crash.

Bus No. 150 travels from Cho Lon Bus Terminal in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City to Tan Van T-Junction in neighboring Binh Duong Province and vice versa.

The bus makes 400 journeys, lasting about 80 minutes each, on the 30.9km route every day from 04:30 am to 9:00 pm.

This article was originally published in Tuoitrenews

Daisy Nguyen

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam’s e-wallet Gpay completed Series A investment with...

Here are the reasons why foreign investors want...

Vietnam lost over $1 billion due to computer...

Ecommerce war rages between Alibaba and Shopee in...

Vietnam’s breakout recovery post pandemic

Vietnam’s trade with China rose by 14 percent...