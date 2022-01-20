Are you dreaming of the perfect home or cottage? Are you ready to turn those dreams into reality?

Well then – you have found the perfect place to plan your project. Building a new home or cottage has never been easier than with Home Hardware’s Beaver Home & Cottage Program.

From a cozy cabin to a castle of your own, we will help you with advice on design, product choices, financing options, planning and scheduling.

Design

Whether you select a standard model or have our Architectural Solutions Group modify a model to your specifications, the finished design will meet the requirements of the Building codes.

Here is a sample of Bowen Models.

Specs:

3 Beds, 2 bath, 1296 sq ft 42′-0″w x 36′-0″d

Living room: 15′-1″ x 15′-6″

Kitchen/Dining Room: 15′-1″ x 19′x5″

Master Bedroom: 13′-6″ x 12′-0″

Bedroom 2: 11′-2″ x 10′-2″

Bedroom 3: 11′-2″ (9′-11″) x 10′-2″

Price

The price of the Premium Material Package as originally described in the agreement to purchase with Home Hardware, will not increase from the beginning of the project through completion, in normal construction time.

Quality

The standards of building components and other materials supplied by Home Hardware at the time of purchase conform to or exceed, the Building Codes. All manufactured products are covered by specific Manufacturer Warranties. The workmanship of all building products and components supplied by Home Hardware are guaranteed to be of a standard acceptable to good building practice.

Quantity

Your Beaver Material Package, as described in the Beaver Home and Cottage Package Specifications, shall be sufficient to complete construction in accordance with the National and Provincial Building Codes and the construction drawings supplied with your Beaver Material Package.

Sponsored by Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre

