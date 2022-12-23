Building a Custom Home? Include These Unique Decorating Ideas

Are you wondering how you can build and decorate your custom home? Can it stand out? Are there unique decor ideas you can use to turn the house into an awe-inspiring home? Constructing a custom home gives you limitless opportunities to erect a building that has a personable feel. You can also get the chance to pack your home with as much character as possible. It’s your empty canvas waiting to get brush strokes that will bring out its potential and breathe life into it.

Let’s talk about unique ideas that give your new home the chance to express your taste and personality.

Wall Paneling

Wall paneling adds life and a unique dimension, texture, and color to your walls. Although it’s not a modern decor trend, it’s better than adding wallpapers or a painted feature on the wall. It’s an outstanding way to personalize your interior decor while giving character to your new home.

The panels also warm your home. They provide an additional layer of insulation for your walls. There are various panel designs you can choose for your home. You can vary these designs from space to space. However, ensure they match other decor items in your home. Also customize the sizes, materials, and colors.

You can add detailed wall panels by using traditional woodwork. You can also choose simple but symmetrical wood paneling. For elaborate woodwork, consider consulting a skilled home builder in Sacramento. If possible, get bids from different home builders in Sacramento to get the best deal.

Custom Shelves

Custom shelving gives the right aesthetics and functionality to your home. You get extra visually pleasing storage. Therefore, pick a design that secures the things you love and creates a stunning feature on your wall. You can add custom shelves in your entryway, living room, kitchen, hallway, bathroom, or bedroom.

You can get crafty or choose a simple floating shelf design. Hexagonal shelves are unique and add charm to a bare wall. How about building A-frame shelves in your dining room? It’s minimalist but has a magnificent decor feature. You can also enliven the corner spaces with corner floating shelves. You can use the floating shelves to house your plants. You can also take hints from your home’s architectural features.

Custom Cabinets

When thinking about building a custom home, the kitchen is always the most important part because that is where family members spend the most time cooking or organizing family gatherings.



Depending on your house space, use different shades of green, grey, and brown, and get help from kitchen cabinet professionals in Austin, Dallas, or wherever you are, to consult about the size, materials, and other factors that should be included in your kitchen.

Unique Ceiling Features

You are custom building your home. So why don’t you extend the uniqueness of your home design to the ceiling?

You can trick the eye with a glossier ceiling. It will make the room appear expansive since it’s shiny and reflects light. You can also take the traditional route by using wood and panels in your ceiling. Wood adds warmth. It’s also personable. You can add different sizes, shapes, staining, or finishes to create a unique roof cover. You can bold it with a board-on-board layered ceiling.

Statement Light Fixture in the Entryway/Foyer

Add a wow element to your entryway or the foyer. Homeowners often neglect this space forgetting that it’s the first spot guests see when they come into your home. It gives the first impression of what to expect once you step into a home.

A bold lighting piece will give it the decor punch it deserves. You can add a caged chandelier, bold sphere lighting, low-hanging lighting pieces for an added dimension, or layer the lighting. Pick lighting pieces for your entryway that complement other items in the space.

Automate It

The feature is here. Hope on it by automating your home. Smart appliances, sensors, systems, and timers will save you time and energy consumption. You can automate your home without sacrificing visual appeal. Go for sleek and pretty pieces instead of heavy appliances and smart devices. You can connect these devices into one control center instead of installing and mounting different monitors and plugs to operate your smart devices. Let your home builder help you create a stylish smart home.

Final Thoughts

Constructing a custom home is an intense and exciting journey. Although you ought to make countless decisions, you get to add decor features and pieces that align with your style and personality. You can add unique additions that make it personable and give it character. The incomparable features will add value, functionality, and visual attractiveness to your home. All in all, consider these ideas to make your customized home stand out. They are unique and easy to incorporate as you build and decorate your home.