Building 9 pedestrian bridges to connect Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line

These pedestrian bridges are being built to connect the elevated stations of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, including Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, High-Tech Park, and Ho Chi Minh City National University.

Each bridge has a length of approximately 78 meters, varying depending on the location, and a width of 3.5 meters. They connect from the mezzanine level of the stations to residential areas and bus stops along the side, providing convenience for residents to access the elevated stations of Metro Line 1, from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien.

Currently, some pedestrian bridges, such as those at Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, and High-Tech Park stations, have reached the stage of erecting pillars and constructing the roof at certain positions. The construction of the pedestrian bridge at Tan Cang station is underway, focusing on the foundation piles, while the bridge at Rach Chiec station is in the preparation stage for construction.

Metro Line 1, from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien, has a total of 11 elevated stations. In addition to the 9 pedestrian bridges mentioned above, the remaining two stations, Suoi Tien and Van Thanh, already have bridges connecting to the metro stations. It is expected that the construction of the pedestrian bridges will be completed by the end of 2023.

The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line spans approximately 19.7 kilometers, with a total investment of around 43,700 billion Vietnamese dong. In addition to the 11 elevated stations, the line also includes three underground stations in the city center, namely Ben Thanh, City Theater, and Ba Son. The line will have a total of 17 train sets, with each set capable of carrying up to 930 passengers.

@Thesaigontimes