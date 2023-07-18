British travel magazine: 3 Vietnamese heritages on the list of must-visit destinations

Ha Long Bay, Hoi An and Phong Nha-Ke Bang are three representatives of Vietnam selected by the famous British travel magazine Wanderlust in the list of 16 UNESCO heritage sites to discover in Southeast Asia.

Wanderlust selected Ha Long Bay as the first heritage on this list. According to Wanderlust, one of the best experiences is being on a wooden boat to admire the nature of Ha Long Bay with its emerald green water, towering limestone cliffs covered with beautiful areas and tropical primary forest.

Wanderlust said that although Vietnam is not the only place with huge limestone blocks, there is no place in the world with a more impressive scale than Ha Long Bay. The process of geological erosion in Ha Long Bay has created mysterious and impressive caves.

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for the first time in 1994, after nearly 30 years, this place remains virtually unchanged, while the number of tourists continues to increase.

Wanderlust suggests that travelers should consider kayaking to admire the beauty of caves such as Thien Cung Cave or visit floating villages, exploring stunning beaches.

Ranked 6th on this list is Hoi An (Quang Nam).

According to Wanderlust, Hoi An is acknowledged by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site, perhaps due to its ancient charm and the serene, slow-paced lifestyle of its local residents.

However, it wasn’t always like this. This city was once a prosperous trading port and home to merchants from all over Asia until around 200 years ago when the Thu Bon River silted up, and traders moved elsewhere.

Traces of Hoi An’s multicultural past are still present in its French-style architecture, Chinese streets, and elegant Japanese Covered Bridge.

Wandering through the streets of the ancient town allows one to truly appreciate the beauty of Hoi An. Along the streets are shops with traditional wooden architecture, offering a diverse range of products. Most notably, the streets come alive with colorful lanterns, especially on the full moon days, adding a sparkling touch to the charming atmosphere.

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng (Quang Binh) is the 9th heritage site on Wanderlust’s list.

They said, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is the most attractive attraction in a country with a large area of ​​natural forest. The special attraction here is thanks to the beautiful caves and underground rivers with crystal clear water.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park was recognized by UNESCO long before the discovery of Son Doong cave. Son Doong is a 5km long cave, so big that it can fit a skyscraper inside, making it the largest cave in the world. Since 2013, adventurous tourists have been able to explore this cave. And more and more fascinating caves are found, many new discovery tours with many interesting activities are exploited.

In addition to the three Vietnamese heritage sites, Wanderlust’s list includes other heritage sites of the region: Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Palawan, (Philippines); Komodo National Park, (Indonesia); Sukhothai Heritage and Related Historic Towns (Thailand); Gunung Mulu National Park, Borneo (Malaysia); The ancient capital of Luang Prabang (Laos); Singapore Botanic Gardens (Singapore); Heritage of Angkor Wat (Cambodia); Borobudur temple complex (Indonesia),…