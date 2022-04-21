Bring the Wow Factor With Your Fashion Choices

Whether we realize it or not, fashion plays a key role in our daily lives. From meeting people in a social gathering to standing out in the workplace fashion takes center stage. Most times, standing out with your fashion choices is usually considered expensive which can put off a lot of people. However, it is possible to stand out with your fashion choices without spending too much money. With a few conscious choices when shopping or dressing up, you can even stand out without having to spend too much. Here are a few tips to help give you the ‘wow factor’ when it comes to fashion choices:

Complimenting Colors

Colors play a key role in our society and can be the difference between attraction and repulsion. While your clothes don’t have to be expensive to make a positive impression, they certainly have to be matching. Complementing colors have a way of making you seem less attractive or unappealing. In the same light, certain colors may generally be unflattering either to you or for use in certain situations. For a formal event, black and white may be generic colors, but they are both matching, don’t draw too much attention, and can help you look professional. If you must experiment with colors, however, then you need to ensure that the chosen colors are complimentary.

Accessorize

Accessories aren’t usually considered too great but they have a great effect on the outcome of your fashion choice. Whether it is a watch, necklace, or bracelet, the accessories can help improve your fashion choice. The best part about accessories is that since they aren’t the main items of attraction, you can get creative and bold with your chives. You can get so bold that the accessory becomes the center of attraction for your attire. There are a lot of options to consider when accessorizing and there is hardly a situation where the accessory doesn’t match your attire, unless where color is concerned.

Shoe Choice

Here is a quick fact for you: The first thing people notice when they look at you is your shoes. Interestingly, not a lot of people intend to look at your feet, but somehow it is still able to stand out. Your value either socially, or professionally, is estimated based on the type of shoe you wear. Everyone has at least one great pair of shoes that will match whatever outfit they will be wearing. Whether it is a sandal, boot, or canvas, you can be intentional when selecting your shoes. If you happen to be headed out shopping for shoes, you can always note its significance before selecting new pairs to buy.

Bold Design Choices

Being bold may not always be the solution, but sometimes, bold works and helps you stand out, in a good way. The biggest issue with bold outfit choices is that it is very easy to get it wrong, and then you are left red-faced. Bold choices make you the center of the conversation and bring a lot of attention your way. Rather than be bold with your outfit, you can err on the side of caution and use an accessory. Bold accessory choices are just as effective as the outfit choices themselves and allow greater room for error. If, however, you can get it right, a bold outfit choice is a great way to get some ‘wow factor’.

Go With A Theme

A theme is a great way to gain attention when you go out especially when the event in question is fashion-related. With a lot of themes to choose from, you are left with multiple options to make your outfit stand out. The best part about choosing a theme is that you can recycle oil outfits that fit in perfectly with the theme. You won’t have to buy a new outfit, all you have to do is dig into your closet.

Conclusion

Fashion choices are more important than you think and having a ‘wow factor’ is a positive influence. Getting the ‘wow factor’ is easier than you think and with a few conscious choices, anyone can attain it easily.

