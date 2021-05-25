Home » Breaking: More than 300 workers in Bac Giang province tested positive for Covid-19
Trending

Breaking: More than 300 workers in Bac Giang province tested positive for Covid-19

by Vietnam Insider
Vietnam's medical staff wearing protection kit to prevent Covid-19 infection. Photo: Zing

The northern province of Bac Giang on early Tuesday afternoon reported more than 300 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, all people in areas under social distancing measures regulations.

The cases were discovered after the health ministry, provincial authorities and medical workers spent the last three days ramping up testing efforts at all industrial parks, companies and residential areas where workers live in the province.

Tran Nhu Duong, Deputy Director of National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said the source of infections was initially assumed to be factories in industrial parks or residential areas of workers as they were in small spaces with a high population density, creating favorable conditions for the spread of the coronavirus, particularly its more contagious variants.

Related: Bac Giang sets up extra Covid-19 field hospital

The Ministry of Health immediately asked to lock down the workers’ dormitories, particularly apartment buildings.

Such areas will be considered concentrated quarantine areas and regular tests will be offered to workers there.

The ministry has held a meeting with its special team in Bac Giang and the province’s Health Department to ensure a timely response to the surge in cases.

On Tuesday morning, the health ministry confirmed 132 COVID-19 cases in Bac Giang. Since April 27, the province has recorded 1,156 out of the 2,506 cases reported across Vietnam, becoming the biggest hot spot since the pandemic began.

Source: Vietnam News

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

Vietnam to acquire 150 million doses of COVID-19...

Vietnam will have 110 million doses of Covid-19...

Two main Hanoi hospitals stop receiving new Covid-19...

As the world’s factory, but Asian countries have...

One in Ten expats in Vietnam have an...

Should Vietnam ease the lengthy quarantine period for...