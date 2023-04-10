Breaking: Tan Hiep Phat founder and daughters arrested for alleged property fraud and tax evasion

The Investigation Police Agency of the Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security has made significant progress in the investigation into the alleged fraudulent appropriation of property, tax evasion, and property appropriation in Dong Nai province and Ho Chi Minh City.

On April 8 and 10, 2023, the Investigative Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security issued decisions to prosecute Tran Qui Thanh and his daughters Tran Uyen Phuong and Tran Ngoc Bich, both deputy general directors of Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Service Co., Ltd., for the crimes of abusing trust to appropriate property, as stipulated in Clause 1 of Article 175 of the Penal Code. The investigation has gathered sufficient evidence to support the charges against the accused.

The investigation was initiated following a petition submitted by citizens in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, accusing Tran Qui Thanh, his daughters, and some others of committing fraud to appropriate properties, including real estate projects of high value, from November 2020. The accused allegedly transferred projects and business shares, evaded taxes, and caused damage to Kim Oanh Dong Nai Investment and Development Joint Stock Company amounting to over 1,000 billion VND.

The investigating agency had previously suspended the case in November 2022 due to the expiration of the investigation time limit and the need for further clarification. However, in early March 2021, the case was reopened following a denunciation by the General Director of Kim Oanh Dong Nai Investment and Development Joint Stock Company and others. The investigation has made significant progress since then, leading to the recent decisions to prosecute and arrest the accused.

On April 10, 2023, the Investigative Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security executed the arrest warrant for Tran Qui Thanh and Tran Uyen Phuong and organized a search of their residence and workplace at nine locations. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to emerge as the case progresses.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities are expected to uncover more evidence in the coming days. It remains to be seen how the accused will respond to the charges and whether they will be able to clear their names. The case has attracted significant public attention, and many are watching closely to see how it unfolds.

The charges against Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich are serious, and if convicted, they could face significant fines and prison sentences. The case highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in business dealings and serves as a reminder that those who engage in fraudulent activities will be held accountable for their actions.

The recent developments in the case are a positive step towards bringing those responsible for the alleged crimes to justice. The investigation has been thorough and professional, and the authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is served. The case serves as a cautionary tale for those who engage in fraudulent activities and demonstrates the importance of adhering to ethical business practices.