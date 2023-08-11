Breaking down a prostitution ring costing $3,000/time involving many flight attendants and models

V.T.M.H (26 years old, from Go Vap district) operates this line. H worked as a flight attendant for an airline until leaving in October 2022.

According to the investigation, H. has a lengthy working history, often contacting various Vietnamese airlines’ flight attendants, beautiful girls, famous photograph models, and so on.

H. created the image of a successful young woman on social media, with over 300,000 followers, frequently exposing and flaunting her luxurious life, checking in, traveling to famous places, and purchasing expensive branded goods to attract young girls who are lazy to work, become greedy, and entice them to participate in the prostitution ring they run.

After that, H told the prostitutes to exclusively make contact and exchange sex trade over social networking platforms, rent expensive cars to transport prostitutes, and chose prostitution locations such as hotels and luxury resorts.

The authorities discovered that H was in charge of more than 30 prostitutes, including flight attendants from several airlines as well as numerous famous girls and photo models, for fees ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 every time.

H not only arranged sex workers in Ho Chi Minh City, but she also arranged prostitutes for tours and regions, making big profits.

One-time sex work costs 27 million VND (more than 1000 USD), while overnight work costs 60 million VND (approximately 3000 USD). ‘Madam’ H takes money directly from sex buyers through bank transfers and sends it to prostitutes; if the broker is successful, H is entitled to 7 million VND/time/prostitute.

H, in addition to brokering prostitution, also directly participates in selling sex for $ 1,000 – 3,000 through a number of brokers for sex buyers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. The amount of illicit profits is estimated at over 1 billion VND (~42,000 USD)

The police are investigating and handling the case at the moment.

