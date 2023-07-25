Born Pink concert still going on at the end of this month in Hanoi as planned

The BlackPink concert “helps to improve the image of Hanoi – Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination.”

The Hanoi People’s Committee issued a written notification concerning BLACKPINK’s global tour program in Hanoi on July 25. As a result, the concert will have two music nights on July 29 and 30, with a total of around 67,000 people in two nights.

This was deemed an international and large-scale cultural event by the Hanoi People’s Committee. BlackPink is a well-known and well-liked Korean music group among young people.

The program has been held in many areas of the world, and if it is successfully held in Hanoi, it will help to improve the image of Hanoi – Vietnam as a safe and welcoming destination for friends from all over the world.

According to the resolution of the Hanoi Party Committee, this is an opportunity to promote tourism, emphasize Vietnam’s ability to manage large events, and at the same time, it is an opportunity for Hanoi to share and develop the cultural industry.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has tasked departments, branches, and localities with directing the City Police and the Capital High Command to develop a plan to ensure absolute security and safety, as well as the Department of Health, to develop a plan to ensure the health and prevent epidemics, in order for the two concerts to be a success with approximately 67,000 spectators in attendance.

Is Blackpink’s show a necessary event for the advancement of Vietnam’s entertainment industry?

Prior to that, IME Vietnam Company, the partner in charge of organizing the BlackPink event in Vietnam, presented a press release to Vietnamese news outlets. In that regard, the BlackPink performance in Hanoi at the end of July marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s entertainment industry.

Because the success of this show will encourage many other worldwide event organizers to promote the hosting of similar events in Vietnam.

The exploding BlackPink concert at My Dinh Stadium, with a team of experts from leading event countries such as the United States, Korea, Canada, Singapore, and Thailand, is a good opportunity for Vietnamese experts to collaborate and cultivate experience in organizing and implementing global events in the future.

From here, Vietnam’s tourist business will gain when it opens the door to music tourism in Vietnam, attracting tens of thousands of fans from across the world.

The business also noted that the decision of a world-famous group such as BlackPink to host a concert in Hanoi is a tribute to the city’s economic, political, and social stability, infrastructure, and capacity to arrange significant international events.

@tuoitre.vn