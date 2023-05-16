Border Myrtle Blossom Festival to be held in Mong Cai City

This year’s Border Myrtle Flower Festival will feature various cultural and sports activities for the border region’s residents and is expected to attract about 10,000 visitors.
Visitors take pictures to check-in at landmark 1347 (2) in Hai Son commune. Photo: Quoc Nam.
Recently, a representative from the Department of Culture and Information of Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province, announced that the local authorities are preparing for this year’s Border Myrtle Flower Festival, which will take place in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh, on May 20-21.
The festival is expected to attract more than 10,000 tourists to various tourist attractions in Hai Son commune, such as the Cultural and Sports Center, Po Hen Martyrs Memorial, Milestone 1347 (2), Dang Family in Po Hen hamlet, 26 households in Than Phun Xa hamlet, Myrtle Hill, and Waterfall…
This is the second year the festival will be held, featuring various activities such as the opening ceremony, Po Hen Market, women’s football exchange between Mong Cai City and Binh Lieu district…
In addition, the festival will have exciting activities such as the Memorial Incense Offering Ceremony for Po Hen Martyrs, an exhibition of beautiful paintings and photos of Mong Cai City, traditional costume performances and local ethnic cuisine festivals, spinning tops, and folk games like throwing a shuttlecock, hitting a swing, climbing a monkey bridge, spinning tops, catching ducks with eyes closed, and climbing banana trees.
This year’s Border Myrtle Flower Festival is a commemorative event for the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh (19/5/1890-19/5/2023), marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Quang Ninh Province (30/10/1963-30/10/2023), and responding to the National Tourism Year, promoting the recovery and development of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh’s tourism industry.
Ms. Pham Thi Oanh, Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Mong Cai city, stated that the festival is associated with community-based tourism development activities aimed at continuing to implement and realize programs and plans for tourism development, making it a spearhead economic sector, developing Tra Co and Mong Cai national tourism, the city’s tourism development plan until 2025, and aiming towards 2030.
Hai Son is a highland border commune with an ethnic minority population, located 34 km northwest of the city center of Mong Cai, with 349 households and 1,533 inhabitants, consisting of three ethnic groups: Kinh, Dao, and San Chi, of which the ethnic minority group accounts for 86.8%.
The Hai Son region with its natural landscapes, rustic ethnic minority communities, traditional cultural identity, and hospitable people is an essential factor in organizing community-based tourism.
The area has historical relics such as the Po Hen Historical Site, a colorful mural amidst the Dong Bac mountains, the 72-cascade Trang Vinh Lake waterfall, Panai mountain, Ma Thau Son, Myrtle hill, and many traditional cultural and artistic features of the local ethnic groups, culinary arts, and folk games, suitable for travelers who love to explore and experience the border region.
Through the border myrtle flower festival and cultural activities, Mong Cai city strives to welcome over 1.5 million tourists this year.
