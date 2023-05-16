Border Myrtle Blossom Festival to be held in Mong Cai City

Recently, a representative from the Department of Culture and Information of Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province, announced that the local authorities are preparing for this year’s Border Myrtle Flower Festival, which will take place in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh, on May 20-21.

The festival is expected to attract more than 10,000 tourists to various tourist attractions in Hai Son commune, such as the Cultural and Sports Center, Po Hen Martyrs Memorial, Milestone 1347 (2), Dang Family in Po Hen hamlet, 26 households in Than Phun Xa hamlet, Myrtle Hill, and Waterfall…

This is the second year the festival will be held, featuring various activities such as the opening ceremony, Po Hen Market, women’s football exchange between Mong Cai City and Binh Lieu district…

In addition, the festival will have exciting activities such as the Memorial Incense Offering Ceremony for Po Hen Martyrs, an exhibition of beautiful paintings and photos of Mong Cai City, traditional costume performances and local ethnic cuisine festivals, spinning tops, and folk games like throwing a shuttlecock, hitting a swing, climbing a monkey bridge, spinning tops, catching ducks with eyes closed, and climbing banana trees.

This year’s Border Myrtle Flower Festival is a commemorative event for the 133rd anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh (19/5/1890-19/5/2023), marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Quang Ninh Province (30/10/1963-30/10/2023), and responding to the National Tourism Year, promoting the recovery and development of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh’s tourism industry.