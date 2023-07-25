Booking umbrellas and chairs on Nha Trang beach according to time slots

Nha Trang authorities (Khanh Hoa province) allow businesses to rent beach space to serve tourists, but the placement of beach umbrellas and chairs must follow specified hours to prioritize the community.

Chairs, umbrellas placed on Nha Trang beach, morning 24/7.

On July 24th, the leadership of the Public Service Management Board in Nha Trang stated that several businesses have been allowed to set up umbrellas and chairs on the beach from Tran Phu Street to Pham Van Dong Street to serve tourists. This is part of the “arrangement plan for umbrella and chair placement on Nha Trang beaches,” which was approved by the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee in late 2018 and delegated to the Nha Trang City People’s Committee and other management units.

According to the regulations, businesses are allowed to provide umbrella and chair services on the beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. After this timeframe, the umbrellas and chairs must be removed to return the space and beach area for the use of local residents and both domestic and international tourists. Businesses must comply with these regulations, setting up the approved number of umbrellas and chairs and adhere to the specified guidelines.

The man clears the chair, though serves the tourists.

The purpose of setting the time limit, according to the Nha Trang City People’s Committee, is to create an open space that serves the entire community, including local residents and tourists from both within and outside the country who visit Nha Trang. Additionally, after this time, the Nha Trang Urban Environment Company conducts cleaning and sanitation work during the night to protect the landscape and the environment, continuing to serve the community.

However, recently, there have been requests from certain entities to adjust the time for setting up chairs and umbrellas with the purpose of “serving the recreational needs of tourists, especially international visitors,” during their stay at the beachfront hotels in Nha Trang.

Regarding this matter, some local residents believe that allowing businesses to set up chairs and umbrellas has already created opportunities to attract tourists. Nevertheless, extending the operating hours for these services on the beach is not reasonable as the beach also requires space for the community.

The placement of chairs, umbrellas on the beach of Nha Trang city must be in accordance with regulations.

The leadership of the Nha Trang City People’s Committee also informed that they have not received any official requests from businesses thus far. If there are any such requests from businesses, the Nha Trang City People’s Committee will carefully consider the opinions of relevant state management agencies regarding the proposal. Additionally, the city will assess the specific reasons for extending the time for setting up umbrellas and chairs on Nha Trang beaches, whether it serves the purpose of providing suitable products for tourists and local residents or not. @Vietnamnet