﻿Boma Resort Nha Trang welcomes first guests

HCMC – Boma Resort Nha Trang has opened its doors to welcome first guests, offering travelers a comfortable hideaway in the central city of Nha Trang.

The boutique lifestyle bayfront resort, located 10 minutes from the city, has 98 rooms featuring spacious balconies with panoramic views of Nha Trang Bay and Hon Rua Island. With the hotel’s outdoor infinity pool, spa, fitness center, and kids’ club, guests will have plenty of chances for recreation.

“At Boma Resort Nha Trang, we want to transport our guests away from the noise and demands of day-to-day life. This is the relaxed luxury, a place where everyone can kick back under the sun or stars,” said Nikita Grishin, chief operating officer of Boma Resort Nha Trang.

Also, the resort’s beach club has an outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean, where guests can escape from the city and enjoy beach life. The menu at Boma Beach Club is inspired by modern Spanish cuisine with resort refinement and recipes incorporating fresh local products to create handcrafted delicacies.

“Travelers looking to escape for the weekend to Nha Trang will love our central location and the sophisticated look and feel we are bringing to the market. The debut of our Boma Beach club experience with our unique cocktail and culinary offerings will further enhance the overall experience,” said Nikita Grishin.

The resort launched a special offer, with rates starting at VND1,580,000++ per night.