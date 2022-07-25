Bloomberg named Grand Marina, Saigon as Marriott’s most ambitious branded real estate project

According to Bloomberg, this is the most ambitious project under Marriott International’s plan to quadruple its portfolio in Vietnam.

Located in the heart of District 1, on the banks of the Saigon River, and with an impressive design, Grand Marina, Saigon offers a sophisticated living experience that meets the needs of the global affluent.

The branded apartments here are a symbol of the status and success of the owner, a combination of living space with luxurious Italian furniture and Marriott standard utility services.

Bloomberg also wrote that Grand Marina, Saigon has been attracting a lot of attention from domestic and international buyers thanks to the quality, backed by the reputations of the two brands Marriott and JW Marriott, the global network of the hotel group. hotel.

For customers looking for a community of similar mindsets, lifestyles and connections while investing in a valuable asset to be passed on to future generations, Grand Marina, Saigon is a project not to be missed.

Link to original post: https://sponsored.bloomberg.com/article/masterise-homes/marriott-maps-out-its-residential-expansion-with-the-most-ambitious-project-in-vietnam

@ Saigon Times