Blockchain-Harnessing AI Project Jada Receives $25M in Capital

by Linh Nguyen

The project’s aim is to offer AI services that aid decision-making for organizations and scale up their operations.

Jada AI, an artificial intelligence project that harnesses blockchain technology, has raised $25 million from alternative investment group LDA Capital.

The project aims to offer AI services that aid decision-making for organizations and scale up their operations, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk.

The capital will be used to grow the project’s team of developers and add new organizations.

Jada operates in a blockchain-based environment where AI computations are executed among the nodes participating in the network.

“This allows for the AI’s processing to be untampered, cross-verified and equally distributed to enable an efficient allocation of compute resources,” Jada AI founder Diego Torres told CoinDesk in an email.

