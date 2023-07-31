BlackPink’s popularity attracts massive international tourists to Hanoi

“The BlackPink Effect” has significantly heated up tourism in Hanoi in July: The number of international visitors has surged, with hotel occupancy reaching 60.8%, a 19.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The Korean girl group, BlackPink’s concert in Hanoi from July 29th to 30th created a frenzy, attracting both domestic and international tourists to the capital city.

According to the latest statistics from the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the city is estimated to have welcomed 2.38 million visitors in July, a 21.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 7.3% increase from June 2023. Among them, international tourists reached over 380,000, nearly 2.5 times higher than in the same period of 2022 and a 19.4% increase from June 2023. A significant number of these international visitors were from countries like South Korea, China, Singapore, who not only came to enjoy the idol group’s performance but also combined it with sightseeing and savoring Hanoi’s cuisine.

The total tourism revenue in July is estimated to be over 8.6 trillion VND (Vietnamese dong), marking a 37.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 9.8% increase from June 2023.

It is expected that in the first seven months of 2023, the total number of tourists to Hanoi will reach 14.7 million, a 38.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Young people enjoy visiting Hanoi on a double-decker bus painted in pink and decorated with photos of 4 girls in the BlackPink band (Photo: Tuan Anh)

Regarding accommodation and other tourism services, by the end of July, the average room occupancy rate reached 60.8%, a 19.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. It is projected that in the first seven months of 2023, the average room occupancy rate for hotels will reach 57.3%, a 25.5% increase from the same period.

From mid-July, many hotels in Hanoi, especially in My Dinh (Nam Tu Liem District) and Hoan Kiem District, were fully booked.

Marina Hotel (Mieu Dam, Me Tri) recorded an unprecedented full occupancy rate by the end of July. The hotel representative mentioned that room shortages were not common during weekends in July. However, due to the popularity of the Korean group’s concert, the hotel was fully booked on July 29th and 30th. Most guests who made reservations were concerned about the distance and transportation to My Dinh Stadium.

Western Skyline, with a total of 43 rooms, also reported a room occupancy rate of 90% on July 29th.

Previously, according to surveys from the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the BlackPink concert held in Bangkok (Thailand) at the beginning of 2023 had contributed to boosting tourism in Thailand amidst difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic. It was estimated that Thailand’s tourism industry gained over 20-30 million USD from accommodation, flight tickets, and consumer spending in the five days before and after the concert. Similarly, Singapore earned over 35 million USD, and Indonesia also achieved a similar figure. According to evaluations from many experts, BlackPink’s concert in Hanoi played a crucial role in attracting international tourists. This music festival has opened up a completely new tourism product. On July 28th, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism announced that the entire country received 1.038 million international visitors in July 2023, a 6.5% increase compared to the previous month. July marked the first time Vietnam welcomed over one million international tourists since the reopening of international tourism on March 15, 2022. @Vietnamnet