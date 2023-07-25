BlackPink show not canceled, still performing for 2 nights in Hanoi

Korean music group BlackPink will still be performing on the evenings of July 29th and 30th at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam.

On July 25th, Ms. Vu Thu Ha, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi, provided information about the two concerts by the Korean music group BlackPink on the evenings of July 29th and 30th.

Accordingly, on June 30th, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports issued a document approving the organization of BlackPink’s 2023 World Tour at My Dinh National Stadium on the evenings of July 29th and 30th.

According to Ms. Ha, the concert on July 29th will have an audience of around 36,000, and on July 30th, around 31,000 attendees are expected.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has assigned various departments and local authorities to coordinate with the Hanoi Police Department and the Capital Military Command to develop plans to ensure absolute safety and security. The Department of Health is responsible for establishing health and epidemic prevention plans.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has also requested relevant units to enhance promotion for this international cultural event, showcasing Vietnam as a friendly and welcoming destination, suitable for organizing political, cultural, and sports events for international friends.

Furthermore, the Hanoi People’s Committee has proposed that relevant units provide necessary information and guidelines to the audience attending the program to ensure the success of the event.

Earlier on July 20th, IME Vietnam (the show’s organizer) confirmed that BlackPink’s two concerts in Hanoi would be conducted on a similar scale to their other global performances. However, some rumors on social media suggest that the organizers have not adequately prepared all legal procedures, leading to a possibility of cancellation of the concerts. This has caused anxiety among fans of the Korean music group. As planned, the Born Pink concert of BlackPink will take place on July 29th and 30th. The performance stage has been set up, and many fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their idols on stage. Since YG Entertainment announced that BlackPink would hold two concerts in Hanoi, there have been controversies regarding the organization of the group’s concert. Nevertheless, the audience is still looking forward to seeing the talented members of BlackPink perform in Vietnam, which could potentially pave the way for more idols and famous individuals to visit Vietnam for performances. BlackPink is a globally famous Korean female music group that debuted in 2016, consisting of four members: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé. After seven years of activity, BlackPink has risen to become one of the leading K-pop groups with numerous hits such as “Ddu Du Ddu Du” and “How You Like That.” In addition to their music, BlackPink is also prominent in the fashion industry, with each member chosen as the face of various renowned global brands. @Vietnamnet