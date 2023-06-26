Blackpink is about to perform in Hanoi

According to a statement from the entertainment company YG Entertainment, the group will have two concerts in Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on July 29 and 30.

The post on the official BlackPink Facebook page got more than 162,000 likes, 42,000 comments, and more than 21,000 shares after posting for over an hour. This is seen as a big event for Vietnamese audiences who are fans of this well-known Korean girl group.

The formal opening of sales for Blackpink concert tickets in Hanoi will take place on July 7 at 12 p.m. on the Ticketbox platform, according to the announcement from YG Entertainment. Although YG has yet to announce ticket prices, the audience has been discussing and making several guesses about this event.

Many fans believe that the ticket price this time might go as high as 8 million VND. There are also a lot of predictions on fan sites that the price of the tickets will be between 2 and 6 million VND (slightly more expensive than the Vietnam concert tickets for the Kpop group Winner). The cost of Blackpink concert tickets also falls within this price range in other nations like Taiwan, Thailand, etc.

Blackpink’s “Born Pink” world tour has reportedly earned more money than any other group tour in history as of April 2023, according to data from Touring Data. Particularly, 366,000 tickets were sold in the first 26 performances, generating a massive profit of 78.5 million USD. Each event generates more than $3 million in revenue on average, and more than 14,000 tickets are typically sold for every performance. Each performance ticket costs around 215 USD (more than 5 million VND).

@dantri.com.vn