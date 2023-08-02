BLACKPINK hopes to meet Vietnamese again

Upon their return to Korea, the BLACKPINK members shared their photos from their recent concert in Vietnam with great enthusiasm. Fans were thrilled to see the group’s moments during their visit to Vietnam.

In the caption, Jisoo promises to meet Vietnamese fans soon in the future. “I had a great time in Vietnam, where I first visited. I was full of energy thanks to the fans. We’ll see each other soon, I love you.” Jisoo confirmed.

Similarly, Jennie also posted pictures of two concerts in Hanoi. Notably, the female idol posted a video of her dancing to “See Tình” by Hoang Thuy Linh, making fans extremely excited. Additionally, Jennie expressed gratitude towards the fans who came out to fill Mỹ Đình stadium and make the concerts unforgettable.

In particular, member Rosé seems to have a special affection for Vietnam when she posted three posts with a series of photos during the concert, including a picture of a cake given to the group by Vietnamese fans to celebrate their 7th anniversary since debut. Rosé even expressed her gratitude in Vietnamese by saying “I love you” to the fans for their support.

“So happy to finally be able to meet Vietnamese fans. I’ve been waiting for this day a lot. I love you, Vietnam. I can’t wait to come back,” Rosé shared.

At the moment, Lisa hasn’t shared any pictures yet. Fans are guessing that the female idol might be occupied with her upcoming schedule in France. Additionally, Lisa didn’t come back to Korea with the other three members after the concert.

