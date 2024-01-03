Home » Bitcoin Slumps as $400M Liquidated in Two Hours
Finance

Bitcoin Slumps as $400M Liquidated in Two Hours

by Linh Nguyen

Financial services company Matrixport said it expects the SEC to reject all ETFs applications this month.

Bitcoin slid 8% on Wednesday as jitters around the anticipated approval of a spot bitcon (BTC) ETF began to enter the market.

The slump retraced the entire upside move that occurred on Jan. 1, spurring the liquidation of $500 million worth of positions across derivatives exchanges.

“The likelihood of the ETF’s passage became less and less likely, and the market saw a stalemate,” options analyst GreeksLive wrote on X. “Weakness in crypto mining stocks, and the sell-off in several crypto-related U.S. stocks, also reinforced the market’s skepticism.”

Last week, Retuers reported that a bitcoin ETF could be approved as soon as “Tuesday or Wednesday,” citing sources.

Financial services firm Matrixport rebuffed optimistic expectations, saying: “We believe all applications fall short of a critical requirement that must be met before the SEC approves. This might be fulfilled by Q2 2024, but we expect the SEC to reject all proposals in January.”

Following a morning high of $45,500, bitcoin dropped to as low as $40,550 before bouncing back to $42,200. Open interest fell by $2 billion due to liquidations, the dwindling value of BTC and traders reducing exposure on both the long and short side.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Polymarket Traders See 89% Chance of SEC Approving...

Stock of Bitcoin’s Biggest Public Holder is Overvalued...

Bitcoin’s Share in Crypto Futures Trading Slides as...

Bitcoin Climbs Near $44K as U.S. Stocks Nurse...

Bitcoin Could Retract to $36K Before Uptrend Resumes,...

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital to Buy New Mining...