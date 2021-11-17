Bitcoin and online casinos: Are they legal in Vietnam?

People around the world are fascinated by how fun it is to play and win. This is the reason why casinos are widely popular across the globe. With the thrill they provide, it is no longer surprising to know that casinos were also adapted on the online platform.

On online casinos, players can enjoy more games and better bonuses. They also offer more payment methods that people can use. Some sites even accept the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from their players.

With the promise of faster and more efficient transactions, players from Vietnam and other countries have looked for sites where they will be accommodated. With countless crypto and online casino sites on the rise, especially with Vietnam players now accepted on this Bitcoin casino, more and more players are starting to test their luck on different sites. As some countries are strict when it comes to gambling, here is a closer look at the legality of Bitcoin and online gambling in Vietnam.

Vietnam is strict when it comes to its gambling laws despite having land casinos in the country. Although the casinos in Ho Chi Minh may be huge, local players are prohibited from playing there. The same applies to online casinos as the government implies strict laws even on the internet.

However, some sites that operate under legitimate licenses from other countries have started to accept local players. Some sites even accept transfers from local banks. Although there are regulations regarding the online gambling scene in Vietnam, it remains feasible.

On Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

In early 2021, Vietnam didn’t allow the use of cryptocurrencies as a legal means of payment. However, it was in the latter part of the year that the country established a research group that will study the country’s possible adoption of the popular digital currency. People have slowly started using cryptocurrencies.

As the country widens their use of cashless payment methods with the use of apps, QR codes and e-wallets, many people are hopeful that the crypto will be fully legalized soon.

On Bitcoin gambling

Since Bitcoin is not yet fully legalized, people are discouraged to use it, especially on online casinos which are still illegal. Playing and paying with BTC is not that different from regular online casinos since both are still critical under the Vietnamese government. Still, many play with their BTCs with extra precaution on foreign sites that accept Vietnamese players.

Sites that accept Vietnamese players

There are several websites where Vietnamese players can enjoy games of their choice. Here are some of them.

Megapari

BetWinner

888 Casino

22Bet

Bitcasino

Betsson Casino

GT Bets

Ruby Fortune

Extra Vegas

1xBet

Once crypto and online casino sites become fully legal, people can expect more Vietnam players now accepted on this Bitcoin casino. By checking these websites, people will be given a chance to test their luck on their preferred online casino games. Although they may be a little risky, some Vietnamese players still try them and discover what these sites have in store for them.

