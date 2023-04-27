Binh Thuan attracts tourists during 30/4 holiday

During this year’s 30th of April holiday, the section of the highway that passes through Binh Thuan province (Dau Giay – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao) will be put into operation. As a result, the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan) has been reduced from nearly 5 hours to just over 2 hours. This is one of the important reasons why the number of tourists choosing Binh Thuan as their destination during the 30th of April – 1st of May holiday has increased.

In response to VietNamNet, Mr. Bui The Nhan, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan province, said that the province is expected to welcome 160,000 visitors who will stay during the upcoming 30th of April holiday. This figure is still lower than that of 2019 (175,000 visitors), but much higher than the past 3 years: 2022 (80,000 visitors), 2021 (60,000 visitors) and 2020 (35,000 visitors).

Currently, there are 599 accommodation establishments serving tourists with about 17,600 rooms in Binh Thuan province. In addition, the locality has more than 460 apartments and villas. As of April 19, all 3-5 star hotels in the province were fully booked during the 30th of April holiday. Other types of accommodation such as homestays, guesthouses, and 1-2 star hotels have also been reserved over 90% and are still increasing.

The tourists who come to Binh Thuan during the 30th of April holiday are mainly domestic visitors from Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa, the southern provinces and Hanoi. They mostly travel with family, friends, or individually by private means of transportation.

The peaceful beauty of Phu Quy attracts tourists (Photo: Thu Quynh)