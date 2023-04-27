Binh Thuan attracts tourists during 30/4 holiday

Dau Giay – Phan Thiet highway has shortened the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Binh Thuan, making it a convenient destination that attracts tourists during the 30th of April holiday. The 3-5 star hotels in the province are fully booked during this holiday period.
During this year’s 30th of April holiday, the section of the highway that passes through Binh Thuan province (Dau Giay – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Vinh Hao) will be put into operation. As a result, the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan) has been reduced from nearly 5 hours to just over 2 hours. This is one of the important reasons why the number of tourists choosing Binh Thuan as their destination during the 30th of April – 1st of May holiday has increased.
In response to VietNamNet, Mr. Bui The Nhan, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan province, said that the province is expected to welcome 160,000 visitors who will stay during the upcoming 30th of April holiday. This figure is still lower than that of 2019 (175,000 visitors), but much higher than the past 3 years: 2022 (80,000 visitors), 2021 (60,000 visitors) and 2020 (35,000 visitors).
Currently, there are 599 accommodation establishments serving tourists with about 17,600 rooms in Binh Thuan province. In addition, the locality has more than 460 apartments and villas. As of April 19, all 3-5 star hotels in the province were fully booked during the 30th of April holiday. Other types of accommodation such as homestays, guesthouses, and 1-2 star hotels have also been reserved over 90% and are still increasing.
The tourists who come to Binh Thuan during the 30th of April holiday are mainly domestic visitors from Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa, the southern provinces and Hanoi. They mostly travel with family, friends, or individually by private means of transportation.
The peaceful beauty of Phu Quy attracts tourists (Photo: Thu Quynh)
In Phu Quy Island, up to the present time, all accommodations are fully booked for the April 30 holiday. Tourists have made reservations in advance, some even 1-2 months before the vacation. High-speed boat companies have also doubled the number of trips to the island. Currently, the travel time from Phan Thiet to Phu Quy Island has been reduced to only about 2.5 hours. It is expected that from April 29 to May 2, the island will welcome about 10,000 visitors.
Binh Thuan is a province located in the South Central Coast region with many natural attractions, beautiful beaches, sandbars stretching along the 192km coastline and many pristine islands in the vast 52,000 km2 sea area. Destinations such as Mui Ne, Ong Dia Beach, Ke Ga Cape, Co Thach Beach… always attract tourists.
In Binh Thuan, especially in Mui Ne – Phan Thiet, there are many tourism projects and integrated resorts planned with modern and full high-end amenities. These beautiful resorts and beaches close to nature have been voted by many magazines as the top attractive destinations in Vietnam and the region.
During the April 30 – May 1 holiday, there are many attractive tourism programs in Binh Thuan, such as kite festivals, cultural street food programs featuring Binh Thuan’s delicious dishes, Fishermen Show – Legends of Fishing Villages, and many acrobatic performances in Phan Ri Cua (Tuy Phong)…
The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Thuan provides a hotline number: 02523.810.801 or 02523.608.222 to timely coordinate and handle any situations encountered by tourists.
@Vietnamnet