Binh Thuan: A wind turbine worth tens of billions of dong caught fire

Around 9:30 a.m., pedestrians on Highway 1A and people in Binh Thanh commune (Tuy Phong district) discovered black smoke rising from the wind power plant Phong Dien 1.

The wind was howling, the fire was raging from the 80-meter-high turbine, and the black smoke column was rising higher and higher, accompanied by an explosion.

According to Mr. Nguyen Trung Truc, Chairman of the Tuy Phong District People’s Committee, the district dispatched local troops and fire police to the location and the factory to put out the fire. Wind power poles are high and difficult to approach, making firefighting challenging.

After that, the fire at the turbine is basically under control, according to Mr. Truc.

@vtv.vn