Home » Binh Thuan: A car carrying 25 people fell down a cliff when descending Dai Ninh Pass
Life

Binh Thuan: A car carrying 25 people fell down a cliff when descending Dai Ninh Pass

On the territory of the Bac Binh district, an accident occurred as the car descended the Dai Ninh Pass. Fortunately, no one out of the 25 people that were involved in the tragedy died.

by Linh Vu
The car is about 20m down the cliff - Photo: DUC TRONG

On the afternoon of June 27, a 30-seat passenger vehicle driven by 59-year-old Hoang Van Phung traveled from Duc Trong district (Lam Dong) to Dai Ninh Pass (Binh Thuan province) before crashing into a cliff at a sharp turn.

Fortunately, a bamboo grove held the automobile as it drifted down approximately 20 meters, causing it to stop. The driver and passenger then hurriedly got out the door of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any loss of life. Some of the front-row passengers only sustained minor wounds.

The locals and functional forces helped the persons in danger climb back to the road after hearing the news.

Dai Ninh Pass has several treacherous, sharp turns where accidents and road landslides frequently happen. An automobile carrying 27 passengers crashed on this Pass in July 2022 as well.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

17-year-old boy poisoned his parents because he was...

Dong Nai: A series of accidents kills 1...

When Do I Need To Hire A Car...

Car accident kills three people and injured another...

The Binh Thuan Charity Golf Tournament 2019 kicked...

Binh Thuan is emerging as a top holiday...