Binh Phuoc: Kill the creditor with a hammer and then dispose of the body

The victim is Mr. Nguyen Van Thu (33 years old, living in Thong Nhat commune, Bu Dang district, Binh Phuoc province.

Previously, Nguyen Van Thu’s family went to the police station on July 2 to report him missing since June 30. The functional force invited subject Le Duc Dong (51 years old, living in hamlet 5, Dong Tam commune, Dong Phu district) to work on interrogation.

Mr. Dong admitted to being the murderer of Nguyen Van Thu and buried the body to dispose of it. Mr. Thu went to Mr. Dong’s home to collect a debt, and the two argued. Mr. Thu then threatened Mr. Dong. Mr. Dong used a hammer to bash Mr. Thu’s skull out of rage repeatedly.

After committing the crime, the killer placed the victim’s body in a sack and hid it in a dumpster. Mr. Dong proceeded to an empty lot approximately 1km from home late that day and dug a hole by himself, placing the victim’s body in and filling it up.

