Binh Duong: Successful rescue of a woman walking on a power line

LifeTrending

The people and functional forces of Ben Cat town, Binh Duong province, successfully rescued a woman with abnormal symptoms, walking on electrical wires.

by Linh Vu
abnormal woman

Yesterday afternoon (April 16), this woman suddenly climbed on the power line on DT 744 road, the section through An Tay commune, Ben Cat town.

After that, this person continued to walk on extremely dangerous telecommunications cables and wires.

After the event was discovered, bystanders laid mattresses below to save the person from falling. Simultaneously, the functional forces deployed a truck on the road in order for some people to jump into the trunk, approach the woman, and then control her in order to bring her down.

This woman was eventually diagnosed with mental illness.

@vtv.vn

