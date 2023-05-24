Binh Duong province offers highest compensation of 42 million VND/m2 in Ring Road 3 project

In Thu Dau Mot City, the compensation rate for land ranges from 4 million VND/m2 to a maximum of over 42 million VND/m2 for residential land located on the section of Dai Lo Binh Duong (National Highway 13) from Suoi Cat to the intersection of Go Dau football field (depending on the location).

The compensation prices also vary depending on the road segments and land use types. The land positions with high prices are mainly located on National Highway 13 and My Phuoc-Tan Van road. Other positions on small roads, alleys, agricultural land, commercial land, service land, production and business land, and non-agricultural land have lower prices.

In Thuan An City, the compensation rate for urban land ranges from 4 million VND/m2 to a maximum of 41.7 million VND/m2 for residential land located on the section of Cach Mang Thang 8 road (from the intersection of Cau Cong to the boundary of Thu Dau Mot City).

For Di An City, the compensation rate ranges from 3.4 million VND/m2 (agricultural land) to a maximum of over 41.9 million VND/m2 for residential land located on Ha Noi Boulevard (from the boundary between Dong Nai province to the boundary of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City).

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tam, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thuan An City, stated that in June 2023, the city will strive to disburse a minimum of 30% of the funds (approximately 500 billion VND).

The leadership of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province stated that the component projects within the territory of Binh Duong province, which are part of the Belt Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City, are scheduled to commence in June 2023. During this period, Binh Duong province requests the relevant localities and departments to accelerate the progress to meet the planned objectives.

The Belt Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City has a total length of approximately 76.34 km, with a 26 km section passing through Binh Duong province.

