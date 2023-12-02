Binh Dinh mobilizes 7 billion VND to organize countdown for New Year 2024

On December 1st, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province announced that they have issued a plan to organize a countdown event for welcoming the New Year (countdown) 2024.

Accordingly, the timing for organizing the New Year countdown program in Binh Dinh for 2024 will take place from 6:00 PM on December 31st to 12:00 AM on January 1st, 2024, at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Quy Nhon City.

Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon City (Binh Dinh)

The art program welcoming the new year consists of two parts: Quy Nhon welcomes the new spring (part 1) and Quy Nhon – Paradise by the Sea – Radiant Development (part 2).

In addition to the local residents and tourists, Binh Dinh Province expects to have 200 delegates as invited guests from the Central Committee, representatives of other provinces and cities, and leaders of Binh Dinh Province.

According to the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province, organizing the New Year countdown program for 2024 aims to provide a healthy playground for young people, residents, and tourists visiting Quy Nhon City; create a profound impression on the people and tourists, thereby promoting the homeland, people of Binh Dinh, and tourism in Binh Dinh.

The total estimated budget for implementing the program is around 7.7 billion VND, of which the provincial budget does not exceed 2 billion VND, and the rest is socialized funding.

The Department of Tourism of Binh Dinh Province is assigned by the People’s Committee of the province to be the focal point, coordinating with relevant agencies, units, and localities to implement the New Year countdown program for 2024.

