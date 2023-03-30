Binh Dinh builds appealing and tourist-friendly destination

After two days exploring the land of martial arts and literature, hundreds of tourists representing tourism businesses and travel companies were impressed with the natural scenery of the sea, the pristine islands, and the ancient Cham tower system here in Binh Dinh province.

Speaking at a conference, Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee, Lam Hai Giang, said that the locality has invested in infrastructure and human resource development to promote tourism. The province has also organized many programs to work with major airlines and tourism companies nationwide, signing agreements to open flight routes to other provinces and cities within the country in order to connect and develop tourism in Binh Dinh.

“We send a message to localities and businesses to cooperate in developing tourism in Binh Dinh, which always strives to become a safe, unique, civilized, friendly, and attractive tourist destination,” emphasized Mr. Giang.

Mr. Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism for Binh Dinh, said that tourism in Binh Dinh is on the rise with its abundant natural resources of mountains, forests, seas, and islands.

To truly make tourism a spearhead industry, the locality needs to harmoniously develop the coastal and island ecosystem combined with the unique and ancient cultural characteristics to create distinctive tourism products compared to other regions in the country.

“How to extend the length of stay for tourists in Binh Dinh will lead to an effective and sustainable breakthrough in the tourism industry,” said Mr. Sieu.

Leaders of Tourism Associations of 8 provinces in the North Coast and North Central regions signed a contract with Binh Dinh to develop tourism. Photo: Minh Hoang.

This year, Binh Dinh tourism industry aims to welcome 5 million visitors and generate a total revenue of VND 16,000 billion.

At the conference, the Binh Dinh Tourism Association and the Tourism Association of 8 provinces and cities in the north signed a cooperation agreement in the field of tourism activities. This is seen as an opportunity for the tourism associations of the provinces to strengthen cooperation and promote sustainable development.

Accordingly, the Tourism Association of 8 provinces in the North Central and Central Coastal regions will advise and promote Binh Dinh as a leading domestic and international tourist destination (building the destination image; participating in events such as fairs, exhibitions, and other promotion programs…).

The Tourism Association of the provinces will develop interconnecting tours, connecting Binh Dinh with other destinations of provinces and cities in the South Central and Central Highlands regions; cooperate with Binh Dinh in building new tourism products; support connecting domestic and international travel businesses with service providers in Binh Dinh such as restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions… through fam trips and events organized by the association.

@Zing News