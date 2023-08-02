Binance’s Largest Market is China: WSJ

China is Binance’s largest market, amounting to 20% of worldwide volume

Binance counts China as its largest market, followed by South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam, and then the British Virgin Islands, according to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports that despite the ban on crypto within China, teams from Binance regularly collaborate with Chinese law enforcement to detect potential criminal activity. It also has 900,000 active users in-country, according to the Journal.

A spokesperson for the exchange did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Data from the Journal shows that China is a $80.6 billion futures market and a $9.4 billion spot market for Binance. South Korea provides $56.9 billion in futures volume and $1.39 billion in spot volume. In contrast, the British Virgin Islands is responsible for $12.82 billion in spot volume and $5 billion in futures volume.

Typically traders based in China use a combination of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a digital residency program such as Palau’s RNS.ID to bypass geographical restrictions.

Binance also maintains an active peer-to-peer crypto market that allows trading in Chinese yuan-denominated pairs and allows for the fiat onramps via Alipay and WeChat pay.