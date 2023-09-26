Binance Restarts in Belgium Three Months After Order to Stop

In June, the exchange was told to stop serving Belgian clients by the Financial Services and Markets Authority.

Crypto exchange Binance has reopened registrations and access to products and services in Belgium three months after the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) ordered it to stop providing services in the country.

“Various Binance products and services are accessible again to Belgian users who have accepted our new Terms of Use,” the company said in a tweet on Monday.

In June, the FSMA ordered the exchange to stop serving Belgium clients, saying it was providing services from outside the European Economic Area and this was in violation of a prohibition. Last month, the company said it will serve its users in the country from its Polish entity, Binance Poland.