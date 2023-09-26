Home » Binance Restarts in Belgium Three Months After Order to Stop
Finance

Binance Restarts in Belgium Three Months After Order to Stop

by Linh Nguyen

In June, the exchange was told to stop serving Belgian clients by the Financial Services and Markets Authority.

Crypto exchange Binance has reopened registrations and access to products and services in Belgium three months after the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) ordered it to stop providing services in the country.

“Various Binance products and services are accessible again to Belgian users who have accepted our new Terms of Use,” the company said in a tweet on Monday.

In June, the FSMA ordered the exchange to stop serving Belgium clients, saying it was providing services from outside the European Economic Area and this was in violation of a prohibition. Last month, the company said it will serve its users in the country from its Polish entity, Binance Poland.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Binance Says SEC’s Request for Depositions is ‘Overbroad’...

Binance’s Largest Market is China: WSJ

Binance to Quit Netherlands After Failing to Acquire...

Binance Lawsuit Triggers $700M in Withdrawals; Metaverse Tokens...

Crypto Whales Accumulate Millions in Pepecoin as Trading...

Why Binance Shuts Down Its Operations In Singapore?